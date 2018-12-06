Former Clippers wing Austin Rivers lists Pacific Palisades home for $7.5 million

Austin Rivers is looking for a score on the Westside of L.A.
The former Clippers guard, who in June was traded by the team to the Wizards, has put his home in Pacific Palisades on the market for $7.495 million. That’s about $1.4 million more than Rivers paid for the property two years ago, The Times previously reported.
The Cape Cod-inspired traditional home, built by Huntington Estate Homes in 2016, has six bedrooms and six bathrooms in 7,400 square feet of living space. It sits on a roughly 7,700-square-foot lot with a swimming pool, spa and built-in barbecue.
The main floor is largely devoted to open-plan space and includes formal living and dining rooms, a center-island kitchen and a breakfast nook. A purple-clad movie theater and a lounge with a glass-enclosed wine wall are on a lower level.
Pocketing glass walls, a rooftop deck and balconies extend the living space outdoors. There are city and ocean views from the upper levels and rooftop deck.
Rivers, 26, was acquired by the Clippers during the 2014-15 season, when his father, Doc Rivers, was head coach and president of basketball operations. The pairing, which lasted a little over three seasons, was the first instance of a father-son, coach-player relationship in NBA history.
The former Duke standout, now in his seventh NBA season, is averaging 7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 25 games for the Wizards this year.
Mary Swanson of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.