Home of the Day: Highest-priced beachfront estate in La Jolla

May 25, 2016 | 4:23 PM
Luxury amenities include an elevator, spiral staircases, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, rooftop deck with spa and Savant Smart Home technology, but its beach access and ocean views steal the show.
(Pacific Sotheby's International Realty)
