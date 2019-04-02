Billy Bush puts Encino estate up for sale at $5.4 million

Former “Today” co-anchor Billy Bush, who lost his job two years ago after a controversial “Access Hollywood” tape emerged of him and Donald Trump, has put his longtime home in Encino up for sale at $5.395 million.
Set on more than three-quarters of an acre, the gated estate holds a five-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guest house, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool.
Built in 1950, the Traditional-style main house was recently remodeled and features about 5,400 square feet of living space, a center-island kitchen and an office. Two walk-in closets and a lavish bath highlight the master suite. There are family/media rooms on both levels.
The guesthouse sits across the grounds and next to the swimming pool. Grassy fields, gardens and mature trees fill out the backyard.
Bush, 47, has kept a mostly low profile since his exit at NBC, where he previously co-anchored the show’s third hour. The television and radio host previously hosted the radio show “The Billy Bush Show” and was a reporter for NBC at three Olympic Games.
He is reportedly in talks to return to the air in a role for “Extra.”
Bush bought the estate in 2004 for $3.05 million, public records show.
Craig Knizek and Andrea Korchek of the Agency hold the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.