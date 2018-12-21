Bing Crosby’s onetime retreat in Rancho Mirage returns to market at $5 million

Dreamin’ of a warmer Christmas? The former desert retreat of Bing Crosby is back on the market in Rancho Mirage for $5 million.
The home’s return to the Multiple Listing Service is an annual tradition at this point. It’s been on the market every year since 2010, records show.
Set on over an acre in the Thunderbird Heights community, the estate centers on a single-story 1950s home built in the Midcentury Modern style. A hand-carved front door opens to 6,700 square feet of open-concept living space.
There’s a chef’s kitchen, a billiards room and a theater. An indoor-outdoor living room holds a wet bar and a stacked stone fireplace. A second floor-to-ceiling fireplace, this one finished in tile, anchors the home’s office.
The master suite spans 1,400 square feet and comes with a lounge. Including the guest casita with a private entrance, there are five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms in all.
Covered patios span the home’s backside, taking in views of the swimming pool and spa. Three fire pits are found among the turf lawns, and an outdoor shower and putting green complete the scene. Mountain views are aplenty.
The property last traded hands in 2005 for $2.625 million, real estate records show.
Linda Taglianetti and Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Crosby, who died in 1977 at 74, found success in both music and film during his career. He won an Academy Award for his role in 1944’s “Going My Way,” and his musical hits include “White Christmas,” “Swinging on a Star” and “Pennies From Heaven,” all of which have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.