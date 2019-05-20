Actors Bret Harrison and Lauren Zelman part with Sherman Oaks home

Bret Harrison, who has had stints on the TV series “The Ranch” and “The Astronaut Wives Club,” and his wife, actress Lauren Zelman, have sold their Cape Cod-inspired home in Sherman Oaks for $1.775 million.
Entered through a two-story foyer, the 3,565-square-foot house contains an open-plan living-family-dining room with a fireplace, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Adding to the classic East Coast vibe are wainscoting, moldings and wide-plank hardwood floors.
The kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, a center island and a breakfast nook.
A covered patio opens to the backyard, which has a swimming pool and spa.
Harrison, 36, is also known for his roles in “Grounded for Life,” “The Loop” and “Reaper.”
Zelman’s credits include “Wages of Sin,” “Undiscovered” and “The Ashlee Simpson Show.”
They bought the house in 2015 for $1.585 million, public records show.
Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Beverly Hills was the listing agent. Justin Feil and Christopher Feil of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California represented the buyers.