Hairdressing honcho Bruno Mascolo takes some off the top in WeHo

After taking a little bit off the top, hairdressing magnate Bruno Mascolo sold his high-rise condominium in West Hollywood for $3.733 million. He had listed it earlier this year at $4.195 million and again in October at $3.983 million.
Set in Sierra Towers, which is known for its abundance of celebrity owners, the corner unit is wrapped by floor-to-ceiling windows and fold-away glass doors. Private terraces take in city, mountain and canyon views.
The close to 1,700 square feet of interior space includes open-plan living areas, one bedroom and two bathrooms.
Valet parking, a saltwater swimming pool and a fitness center are among building amenities. Monthly homeowner's dues are $2,400.
Mascolo is chief executive officer of the Toni&Guy hair salon chain.
Alexander Howe of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Kaitlyn Olson, also with Rodeo, represented the buyer.