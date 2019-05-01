Nichols Canyon post-and-beam by Buff & Hensman has blockbuster appeal

In the Nichols Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills, a Midcentury Modern home once owned by prolific film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is on the market for $6.995 million.
Designed by architectural firm Buff & Hensman, the secluded post-and-beam sits behind gates and among trees on nearly an acre of grounds. Renovated and restored within the last decade, the main house features a two-story entry hall, rustic reclaimed oak-paneled walls, polished concrete floors and exposed beams.
A centerpiece fireplace runs from floor to ceiling in the living room, which is bordered on two walls by floor-to-ceiling windows. The chef’s kitchen is anchored by a 25-foot stainless steel island topped with walnut. Glass doors in the media room/den open directly to the backyard.
There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms plus a pool/guesthouse.
Decking, balconies, an open-air bar and a conversation pit with a fireplace extend the living space outdoors. A cascading waterfall installation created by sculptor Stan Bitters towers above the swimming pool and spa. Elsewhere is an outdoor shower and a meditation area.
Bruckheimer sold the property in 1985, a year after producing the action-comedy hit “Beverly Hills Cop,” for $510,000, records show. More recently, the estate changed hands in 2008 for $2.5 million.
Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency and Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.