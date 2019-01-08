Advertisement > Hot Property Real Estate Business Carbon Beach abode | hot property Jan 08, 2019 | 11:25 AM Set on 100 feet of beach frontage, the compound holds 9,715 square feet of interiors, two swimming pools and spas, three guest apartments and three commercial spaces. (Westside Estate Agency) Advertisement > Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Joey Votto's Hermosa Beach home | Hot Property PHOTOS Howard Lapides' Encino ranch | Hot Property Featured Photography PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Thursday Jan. 10, 2019 Jan 8, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya PHOTOS 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count