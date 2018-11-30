Advertisement

'Rogue One' co-writer Chris Weitz seeks $3 million for oceanfront pad in Malibu

By
Nov 30, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Film director-writer-producer Chris Weitz has put his oceanfront home on Malibu's Big Rock Beach up for sale at $2.98 million. (Realtor.com)

Director-writer-producer Chris Weitz, who helmed the 2018 film “Operation Finale,” is asking $2.98 million for his oceanfront home on Malibu’s Big Rock Beach.

The two-story residence was once a duplex but has been remodeled into a stylish single-family residence during Weitz’s ownership. Records show the filmmaker bought the property in 2004 for $1.95 million.

Built in 1946, the house holds 1,917 square feet of living space, soft tones and hardwood floors. Beamed ceilings top wide-plank oak floors in the living room, which opens to a sun deck that spans the length of the home.

In a stylistic departure from the other common areas, the kitchen holds a farmhouse sink and retro La Cornue stove under a tiled backsplash.

The entirety of the lower level is dedicated to the master suite, which opens through pocketing doors to a similar full-length deck. There’s also a lounge with built-ins and a spacious bathroom with a freestanding tub.

A private, gated staircase descends to 60 feet of sandy beachfront.

Barrie Livingstone of the Agency holds the listing.

Weitz, 48, kicked off his Hollywood career in 1998 as the co-writer of the computer-animated film “Antz.” Since then, his directing credits include “About a Boy,” “The Golden Compass” and “The Twilight Saga: New Moon.” He co-wrote the screenplay for the 2016 Star Wars film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

