In Carmel, a collection of coastal plots with Clint Eastwood ties comes to market

Clint Eastwood’s love affair with the coastal community of Carmel-by-the-Sea stretches back for decades. He filmed his directorial debut there. He was elected mayor there.
Now he’s looking to make some money there, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the project.
Teháma, a sustainable residential community owned by Eastwood’s development company, features 90 home sites across 2,000 acres in the hills above Carmel. Sixty have been sold, and the development just put seven more up for sale for the first time in a decade.
The empty plots are aptly named after the terrain they feature: the Hilltop, the Promontory, the Summit, the Rock, the Forest, the Sanctuary and the Reserve. Ranging from 5 to 15 acres, they’re priced between $1.5 million and $6.25 million.
The properties offer sweeping views of the surrounding landscape, consisting of rolling hills, wooded pastures and ocean vistas.
The community itself prioritizes a natural relationship with the land, and 85% of the 2,000 acres have been preserved as open space. In addition, there are solar panels, underground utilities and an on-site water source.
Amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pools, tennis courts, gated entrances and a golf course irrigated by the community’s reclaimed water.
