Craig Ferguson’s Craftsman compound comes back up for sale in Hollywood Hills

Craig Ferguson is wasting no time trying to sell his Hollywood Hills home. Finding no takers at his previous asking price of $6 million, the late-night television host has relisted the place for $5.199 million.
Built 115 years ago, the Craftsman-style spot sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre. The lushly landscaped grounds are comprised of five different structures: a four-bedroom home, guest cottage, recording studio, gym and library.
Original millwork and splashes of hardwood fill the living spaces in the main residence, including a bright living room and a kitchen with a granite island. Upstairs, the master suite expands to a custom bathroom and a balcony with treetop views.
In the guest cottage, a lofted bedroom space overlooks an expansive living room. The property has a total of seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 6,812 square feet.
Outdoor spaces complete the palm-topped grounds. There’s a brick-paver patio with a fountain, a turf yard and a swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and flagstone.
Jory Burton and Heather Shorr of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing.
Ferguson, 56, is best known for hosting “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson” for a decade on CBS. More recently, the Scotland native hosted “Join or Die with Craig Ferguson” and “Celebrity Name Game,” for which he won a pair of Daytime Emmy Awards.
Records show he bought the home seven years ago through a trust for $4.1 million.
Previously, he owned a Beachwood Canyon Mediterranean that has also belonged to comedian Chris D’Elia and screenwriters Keith Merryman and David A. Newman.