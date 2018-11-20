Beverly Hills home of late NBA super-agent Dan Fegan seeks $14.5 million

The Beverly Hills residence of Dan Fegan, the late basketball power agent and attorney who represented some of the sport’s biggest stars, has come on the market at $14.5 million.
Built in 1968, the house sits on about three-quarters of an acre on a cul-de-sac with canyon, city and ocean views.
The single-story contemporary has been updated and features a marble-lined foyer that opens to the living room with a fireplace. There are wood-paneled walls in the den, and the center-island kitchen has poured concrete countertops. Four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms complete the roughly 4,600-square-foot floor plan.
Outside, the hillside property has covered and uncovered patio space, a swimming pool and landscaping. A motor court and two-car garage sit off the front.
Fegan bought the property more than a decade ago for about $2.585 million, real estate records show.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Fegan, among the NBA’s most powerful agents, was known for an aggressive and innovative approach to contract negotiations and handled more than $2 billion in player contracts. Dwight Howard, John Wall, DeAndre Jordan and Amar’e Stoudemire were among his superstar clients.
He died this year in an automobile accident in Aspen, Colo. He was 56.