Danny Bonaduce of ‘The Partridge Family’ checks out of Hollywood condo

Danny Bonaduce, of “The Partridge Family” fame, has made quick work of selling his Hollywood condominium of more than a decade.
The actor’s three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit hit the market in February and sold in about two months for $925,000, records show. It had been listed for $1.05 million.
The 2,740-square-foot unit includes an open-concept living room, an updated kitchen, an office and a private balcony. A bonus room on the lower level has been transformed into a weight room with a sauna. Views from the rooftop deck take in the Hollywood Hills and bustling Hollywood Boulevard.
Three side-by-side parking spaces — a hard-to-come-by feature in the urban neighborhood — were also included in the deal.
Bonaduce, 59, bought the unit in 2007 with his now ex-wife, Gretchen, for $825,000.
The actor, producer and radio host this year had a guest role on the ABC comedy “The Kids Are Alright.” His numerous television credits also include “That ’70s Show” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
Since 2011, he has co-hosted “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” on Seattle’s KZOK-FM.
Keith Endow of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California was the listing agent. Natasha Fong of Best West Realtors represented the buyer.