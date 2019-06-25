Beverly Hills mansion of late Hollywood couple Elaine Stewart and Merrill Heatter seeks $19.5 million

In Beverly Hills, the Spanish-style estate of the late actress Elaine Stewart and her husband, the late game show creator Merrill Heatter, is on the market for $19.5 million.
Built in 1923, the landscaped estate offers plenty of room to move. Set on three-quarters of an acre, the property has a Spanish Revival-style main house, a pair of guesthouses, a swimming pool, tennis court and fountain courtyard.
Approached by a palm-topped motor court, the two-story main residence features a façade of tan stucco and clay tile. Floors alternate between hardwood, carpet and tile inside.
Including the two guesthouses, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms across 7,742 square feet.
Stewart, who died in 2011 at 81, starred in dozens of MGM films during the ’50s and ’60s, with credits including “The Bad and the Beautiful,” “Take the High Ground!” and “A Slight Case of Larceny.”
Heatter, who died in 2017 at 91, worked as a screenwriter and producer. He won multiple Daytime Emmy awards for creating the game show “Hollywood Squares,” and his other creations include “Gambit” and “Catch 21.”
Drew and Susan Gitlin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing with Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.