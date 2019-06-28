Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi seek $24 million for Carpinteria beach house

The real estate wheels keep on turning for Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi. Weeks after buying Adam Levine’s Beverly Hills mansion for $42.5 million, they’ve listed their Carpinteria beach house for $24 million.
That’s $5.4 million more than they paid for it two years ago, records show.
DeGeneres and de Rossi are known for fixing up luxury homes and flipping them, but besides some interior touch-ups, they’ve kept things mostly the same here. Spanning more than an acre, the oceanfront compound holds a 6,000-square-foot home, matching guesthouse, clay tennis court and plunge pool.
Past a shingled exterior and pocketing front door, the main residence features a sun-filled open floor plan with walls of windows and light hardwood floors. A pair of living rooms sandwich a dining area, and the space also holds a sleek kitchen with a massive island.
A catwalk leads to the master suite, which has a dual-sided fireplace and sky-lit bathroom. Including the 880-square-foot guesthouse, there are four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Scenic nooks and outdoor spaces fill out the rest of the estate. There’s a central courtyard, a balcony off the master suite, a rooftop patio with a fireplace, and an ocean-view deck that descends to 77 feet of beach.
DeGeneres, 61, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. She also hosts the NBC game show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which was renewed for a third season earlier this year.
Rossi, 44, has appeared on such television shows as the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcoms “Arrested Development” and “Better Off Ted.” More recently, she played chairwoman Elizabeth North on the ABC show “Scandal.”
It’s not the couple’s only house on the market. Earlier this year, they put their Hollywood Regency-style home in Beverly Hills up for sale at $17.995 million.