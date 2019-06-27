In Venice, Eric Clapton’s offbeat former home gets an encore

An eye-catching home with rock in its roots has come up for sale in Venice. The architectural residence, which British musician Eric Clapton previously owned for about six years, is back on the market for $5.495 million.
The singer-guitarist bought the place in 1999 for $1.195 million and sold it in 2004 for $1.415 million, records show. Since then, it has been on and off the market for most of the last decade and was offered two years ago at the same price as the current listing, The Times previously reported.
A block from Venice Beach, the unique house was built in 1986 by Japanese architect Arata Isozaki, who won the Pritzker Prize this year. He also designed Art Tower Mito in Tokyo and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.
Jagged lines and triangular skylights frame the home, which features two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,950 square feet. The great room, sandwiched between maple floors and 24-foot ceilings, spans 1,000 square feet alone, taking in ocean views through a wall of windows.
The split-level floor plan also expands to a kitchen with marble countertops and a dining area/conference room. From there, a ladder provides access to a lofted bedroom.
Outside, a teakwood deck tacks on an extra 600 square feet.
Paul Stansen, an independent Realtor and attorney, holds the listing.
Clapton, 74, has won 18 Grammy Awards and is considered one of the greatest guitar players ever. In addition to 21 solo albums, he played in the bands Cream, Blind Faith and the Yardbirds, among others.