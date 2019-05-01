Eva Gabor’s one-time estate on the Westside fetches $11 million

The one-time Holmby Hills estate of late television actress and socialite Eva Gabor, who co-starred in the 1960s sitcom “Green Acres,” has sold for $11 million.
Gabor isn’t the only celebrity tied to the Westside address. In fact, the estate has had a full marquee of Hollywood names pass through its doors. Actors Frank Sinatra, Mia Farrow, Audrey Hepburn, Anita Louise and David Niven are among those who called the Southern Colonial home at different times.
The two-story residence, designed and built in 1938 by Paul R. Williams, recalls the Golden Age of Hollywood with its wide front, brick motor court and slender columns that support a broad portico. An ornate frontispiece creates visual interest above the red-painted front door.
A grand foyer with a sweeping staircase sits beyond the front door and leads to scaled formal rooms, each outfitted with a fireplace. A formal dining room with mirrored walls, a library/screening room and a bar are within some 7,000 square feet of living space. The multi-room master suite, which has a walk-in closet and a sitting room, opens to a private balcony.
The six-bedroom house sits on more than an acre dotted with rose bushes and other greenery. A pool house with a kitchen sits off the swimming pool. The tennis court has a viewing deck. Elsewhere is a greenhouse.
Gabor, who lived in the house for nearly 20 years until her death in 1995 at 76, gained a television audience on the 1960s sitcom "Green Acres." Her voice work included "The Rescuers Down Under" (1990) and "The AristoCats" (1970).
The property was first introduced to the market more than three years ago and had been listed for sale at prices ranging from $12.95 million to $16.95 million. The address carries a 90077 ZIP Code and is considered to be in the Holmby Hills/Bel-Air area by the Multiple Listing Service. However, the L.A. Times' mapping tool places the property in Beverly Crest.
Carrie Lontoc of Reserve Collection Realty was the listing agent. Spencer Payson of Compass represented the buyer.