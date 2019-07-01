Montecito getaway once owned by actor Rob Lowe seeks $4.395 million

A home that actor Rob Lowe of the series “Wild Bill” owned during the 1990s is for sale in a bucolic Santa Barbara area community at $4.395 million.
Set in Montecito and surrounded by artistically carved hedging, the single-level residence evokes an English country home. In addition to the whimsical topiary figures, the nearly one-acre gated site has a swimming pool with a waterfall and a brook, an outdoor kitchen, a circular drive and an abundance of mature trees.
French doors in most of the main rooms allow for indoor-outdoor living. The 4,370-square-foot floor plan contains open-truss ceilings, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Views take in the mountains.
An art studio, a play structure, raised garden beds and a well for the landscaping complete the grounds.
Lowe, 55, has appeared on “The West Wing” (1999-2006), “Brothers & Sisters” (2006-10) and “Code Black” (2016-18). His film work includes “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985) and “The Outsiders” (1983).
The house, built in 1991, previously sold in 2014 for $4.15 million.
Jen Plana, with the Montecito office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, is the listing agent.