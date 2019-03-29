Harry Morton shells out $25.5 million for the Elvis Presley estate in Beverly Hills

Like father, like son? That appears to be the case in Beverly Hills, where a corporate entity connected to Harry Morton has paid about $25.46 million for the old Elvis Presley estate, records show.
The gated compound, once home to Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla, was previously owned by Morton’s father, Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels co-founder Peter Morton, for about two years. The elder Morton sold the property in 2014 for $14.5 million.
The 5,367-square-foot house is on a cul-de-sac in Trousdale Estates and has an attached guesthouse, a four-car motor court and a swimming pool.
Built in 1958 and recently renovated, the house features coffered ceilings, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in the views. Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an updated kitchen and a breakfast room are among living spaces. There are three fireplaces, including one in the living room.
The house sits on more than an acre of grounds and has ample patio space, lawn and a fire pit. City and mountain views are on display in seemingly every direction.
The property was last publicly offered in 2016 for $30 million. The recent sale occurred outside the Multiple Listing Service.
Morton is the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain and a former owner of the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood. He is also an investor in Beacher’s Madhouse, the racy vaudevillian show frequented by celebrities and socialites in Vegas and at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood.
On the real estate side, Morton previously owned properties in the Bird Streets neighborhood and the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood. Three years ago, he sold a Bel-Air home to Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz for $9.1 million.