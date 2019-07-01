Studio City home of ‘Scooby-Doo’ actress Heather North fetches $2.4 million

The Studio City home owned by the late Heather North, who voiced Daphne Blake on the television cartoon "Scooby-Doo," and her husband, TV producer and director H. Wesley Kenney, has sold for $2.4 million.
The 1954 traditional-style house in the Longridge Estates area takes in 180-degree views of the Valley and cityscape. Wrought-iron gates open to the long, brick-accented driveway.
Inside the 5,230 square feet of living space are living and dining rooms divided by a brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is lined with hexagon-shaped tile. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A brick-rimmed swimming pool, patio space and a pool cabana fill the backyard. A multi-car garage, a guesthouse and a separate art studio complete the more than half-acre of grounds.
North, who died in 2017 at 71, made her debut in 1971 on the Saturday morning cartoon "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" and voiced the redheaded, fashion-conscious teen for three decades. Her other credits include the daytime soap "Days of Our Lives" and the 1971 Disney film "The Barefoot Executive.”
Kenney, who died in 2015 at 89, was a five-time Emmy winner, working on such soap operas as “Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital.”
They bought the house in 1976 for $124,000, records show.
Jonathan Edward Lichterman, Trish Coren and Marcia Starr of Rodeo Realty were the listing agents. Lichterman also represented the buyer.