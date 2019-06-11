Hidden Hills’ largest estate sells for record $22.2 million, topping Kim and Kanye West’s purchase

The bigger they are, the pricier they sell in the star-studded equestrian community of Hidden Hills. A 7.4-acre property, the largest in the city, just traded hands for a record $22.2 million.
It’s the most expensive home sale in Hidden Hills history. The crown previously belonged to Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, who shelled out $19.75 million for a French country-inspired compound on three acres five years ago.
In addition to a 14,000-square-foot mansion, the estate holds a host of amenities both inside and out. Interior highlights include a movie theater, game room, elevator, Onyx wet bar, glass gym, steam room and sauna.
Spread across the scenic, sloping grounds are a pair of golf holes, a 65-foot swimming pool and spa, a tennis court, sand volleyball court, half a mile of cart trails, a 1,600-square-foot barn and 1,800 square feet of covered patios.
Listing agent Marc Shevin said there were three offers on the home, and the size of the estate was a major selling point. To preserve nature, the city requires every property to feature at least 65% green space, so building a mansion surrounded by amenities requires a lot of land.
By contrast, most of the roughly 670 homes in Hidden Hills sit on one or two acres. Of the 18 properties currently on the market, only one tops four acres, and it’s listed for $14.35 million.
Marketed as a “Napa Valley farmhouse,” the home features reclaimed wood and stone across the exterior and a modernized floor plan inside. Past a two-story entry, the main level enters into expansive living spaces with crisp white walls and hardwood floors.
There’s a wood-covered living room, an indoor-outdoor dining room, a family room under vaulted ceilings and a massive double-island kitchen, as well as a gray-toned lounge with a built-in fireplace.
Upstairs, the master suite offers a sky-lighted, marble-filled bathroom. One of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, it expands to a private balcony overlooking the grounds.
The property first listed in February for $25 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Marc and Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing. Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates represented the buyer.