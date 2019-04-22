Actor Ian Harding offers his Eagle Rock aerie for sale

Actor Ian Harding of "Pretty Little Liars" fame is ready to turn over his 2014 contemporary in L.A.'s Eagle Rock neighborhood for $1.475 million. He bought the modern house new in 2015 for $1.295 million.
Perched high on a hillside, the white stucco house has multiple decks that take in expansive views of the cityscape. The open-concept floor plan of 2,360 square feet features 11-foot ceilings that lend the living spaces a loft-like vibe.
During his time in ownership, Harding did some decorating, adding splashes of color in the three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite includes a deck, a walk-in closet and dual vanities.
Energy-efficient doors and windows and a ceiling heat barrier are among the energy-saving features.
The landscaping includes drought-tolerant plantings. Artificial grass creates the backyard. Frosted glass doors on the two-car garage set at an angle face the street.
Harding, 32, appears on the current series “Chicago Med.” He was on the drama-romance series “Pretty Little Liars” from 2010 until 2017.
Kim Halverson of Compass is the listing agent.