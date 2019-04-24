Singer Jake Shears sells Streamline Moderne-style home for above asking price

Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters fame has cut loose from his stylish home in Los Feliz, selling the Art Deco-vibe estate for $2.325 million.
That’s $77,000 more than he asked for it last month and $405,000 more than he paid for it in 2013, records show.
Called the Ulm House, the eye-catching abode was built by architect William Kesling in 1937. It boasts Streamline Moderne style inside and out, with curved lines across the exterior and bold splashes of color throughout the living spaces.
A few of Kesling’s signature touches pop up as well in the three-story interior: steel-cased windows, a winding stone staircase and a glass block wall.
The sunny living room features a corner fireplace before expanding to a teal dining table and a wood-covered kitchen. Terrazzo floors make cameos further in, lining a bonus room with a mirrored wall and wet bar as well as a second-story terrace with city views.
Three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a built-in-filled office round out the 2,309-square-foot floor plan. The master suite expands to a private balcony.
Out back, a landscaped turf yard sits under hanging lights.
Nancy Osborne and Penny Muck of Halton Pardee and Partners held the listing. Robert Kallick and Laura Marchetti of Compass represented the buyer.
Shears, 40, co-founded Scissor Sisters in New York’s nightclub scene in 2001, and the glam rock outfit has released four albums since. The band’s hits include “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin,’” “I Can’t Decide” and “Let’s Have a Kiki.”