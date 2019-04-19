James Franco’s former home near Chateau Marmont lists for $6.25 million

On Marmont Lane, across from the famed Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, a former haunt of actor James Franco has come on the market for $6.25 million.
Franco bought the property in 2006 for $2.325 million and owned the place for four years, selling it in 2010 for $3.3 million. Francis Lawrence, director of three “Hunger Games” films and last year’s “Red Sparrow,” is another former owner.
The Spanish-style villa originally dates to 1923 but has been remodeled and expanded over the years. Thick beams and white walls pair with dark hardwood floors for a sophisticated look throughout the 5,215 square feet of living space. The center-island kitchen, which has been updated, features an antique slate sink.
A living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a gym, four bedrooms and five bathrooms are among the living spaces. A small office/reading nook was built into the landing at the bottom of the home’s staircase. In one of the bathrooms, there is a marble soaking tub dating to the 19th century.
Outside, a built-in barbecue and covered dining area sit across from the swimming pool. Another patio holds a fire pit, and atop the home is a rooftop patio with built-in lounge seating a sauna.
Also in the backyard is a feature long buried: the entrance to a secret tunnel that ran to The Player’s Club, a popular gentlemen’s club in the 1940s.
Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany of the Agency hold the listing.