‘E! News’ host Jason Kennedy gets out the red carpet for a home buyer

When he’s not on the red carpet interviewing Oscar nominees or on your TV screen covering celebrity news, “E! News” host Jason Kennedy takes care of business just like the rest of us. Recently he and his wife, fashion journalist and author Lauren Scruggs Kennedy, sold a Studio City house they owned through a trust for $2.25 million.
The updated two-story Midcentury home, surrounded by a mix of trees and ecofriendly landscaping, had been modernized and updated to have an open floor plan. The living and dining areas connect to an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinets, stone counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Wide plank floors stretch throughout much of the more than 3,200 square feet of living space.
The second story has a home theater. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms, including the master suite, which has a freestanding soaking tub. Views take in the surrounding canyon.
Kennedy, 37, is also a contributor to NBC’s “Today” show. His acting credits include “Nobodies,” “The Arrangement” and “90210.”
The property previously changed hands in 2014 for $1.85 million, public records show.
Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates is the listing agent.