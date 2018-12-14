Sports radio’s Jim Rome sells lakefront home in Indio for $2.5 million

Sports talk radio host Jim Rome and his wife, Janet, have signed off in Indio, selling their Tuscan-inspired home in a resort community for $2.5 million, records show.
The four-bedroom, five-bathroom house, built in 2009, sits on a lakefront lot of about two-thirds of an acre. Designed for outdoor entertaining, the home opens through a gated courtyard with patios and a fireplace. Pocketing walls of glass open to a rear patio with a dining area and a barbecue/bar.
A strip of sandy lakefront sits beyond the swimming pool, which has a raised spa. There’s also a private boat dock with a lift.
Inside the single-story house, living spaces evoke Old World ambiance with thick beams, stonework and reclaimed teak wood and pavers imported from Tuscany and France. A great room with a fireplace is adjoined by a center-island kitchen. Nearby is a card/game room.
Rome, 54, has been a mainstay on radio airwaves since the mid-1990s with "The Jim Rome Show." More recently he hosted the premium cable sports-talk series "Jim Rome on Showtime" from 2012 to 2015.
He was one of 24 on-air personalities nominated earlier this year for the National Radio Hall of Fame.
The property came up for sale in late September and sold in about two months, records show.
Jenell VanDenBos of Bennion DeVille Homes represented both ends of the deal, according to the Multiple Listing Service.