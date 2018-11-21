John Gilbert Getty picks up a dramatic dwelling designed by A.F. Leicht

John Gilbert Getty of the J. Paul Getty oil family appears to be a fan of A.F. Leicht, the over-the-top architect who gained a following in the 1920s for his distinctive designs in the Hollywood Hills.
Getty’s newest property, an architectural estate etched into the landscape of Hollywood Hills West, is the second Leicht home he’s owned. He bought it for $3.9 million, real estate records show.
Distinct in its design, the 1926 residence was reportedly once home to Ann Miller and Marlon Brando. It flaunts many of Leicht’s hallmarks including flying buttresses, rounded rooms and grand living spaces that fill out the 4,363-square-foot interior.
Through the arched front door, a tiled foyer connects to a winding staircase with slit windows. A small balcony overlooks the expansive living room, which offers a custom hearth fireplace and picture windows that pull in views of the city and canyon.
Other living spaces include a long dining room, a sunny breakfast nook, a curved kitchen, a library and a family room with a fireplace.
The master suite, one of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, opens to a window-filled lounge with built-in seating.
Outside, drought-tolerant landscaping descends down the rocky grounds, leading to a patio and small lawn. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Storer House and Charles Kyson’s DeWitt Residence, once owned by Katy Perry, are in view.
Barry Sloane and Marc Silver of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Silver also represented the buyer.
Getty, the grandson of oil scion J. Paul Getty and one of Gordon P. Getty’s four sons, sold another Leicht-designed home four years ago for $8.3 million in Los Feliz. More recently, he handed off his single-story retreat in Hollywood Hills West in 2016 for $1.575 million.