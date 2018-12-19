Creative couple Katherine Power and Justin Coit list revamped Little Holmby home for $8 million

Following a stylish renovation of their 1920s home, fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power and photographer Justin Coit are ready to cash in.
The couple have put their Spanish-style estate in Little Holmby on the market at $7.995 million. That’s nearly twice what they paid for the property three years ago — $4.225 million.
The interior has been given the designer treatment, with bright white walls countering black trim on the windows and cabinetry. In addition, Terra cotta tile has been swapped for hardwood across the 4,085-square-foot floor plan.
An arcade walkway entry sets a stately tone, and living spaces include a chandelier-topped dining room, a tile-splashed kitchen and a beamed living room with built-ins and a fireplace.
In two stories, there are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. French doors extend the master suite to a sun deck with views of Century City.
Down below, olive trees populate a brick patio with a cabana, swimming pool and fire pit. A fountain courtyard sits on the other side of the property, which spans a third of an acre.
Alex Brunkhorst of the Agency holds the listing.
After forming the fashion brand Who What Wear in 2006, Power co-founded Clique Brands in 2012 with journalist Hillary Kerr. The media and consumer products company has since added Byrdie, JoyLab and Obsessee to its portfolio.
Coit, a photographer and commercial director, has handled campaigns for Cover Girl, Target and Walmart.