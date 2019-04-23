Warriors star Kevin Durant lists oceanfront Malibu pad for $13.5 million

Kevin Durant isn’t letting the NBA playoffs get in the way of a little housekeeping.
The Golden State Warriors superstar has listed his Malibu home for sale at $13.495 million. Durant bought the place last year for $12.05 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.
The multi-level house, built in 1976 and recently remodeled, is tailored for beachfront living with sliding walls of glass and terrace balconies on three levels. A small wooden staircase descends from the main patio area directly to a sandy cove on Broad Beach.
An open-concept living room, a dining room, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within more than 5,100 square feet of interior space. There’s also a media room with a glass-enclosed wine rack and a movie theater. An elevator serves each floor.
An outdoor spa and dining patio finish off the indoor-outdoor setting.
James Harris, David Parnes and Sandro Dazzan of the Agency hold the listing.
Durant, 30, is a 10-time all-star and was the NBA's most valuable player in 2014. Last year, the high-scoring forward won his third NBA title with the Warriors while earning his second consecutive NBA Finals most valuable player award.
He is in the first year of a two-year, $61.5-million contract extension with the Warriors but can opt out of the deal and become a free agent at the end of the year.