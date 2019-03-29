Designer Kim Gordon offers up personal Venice haven for sale or lease

The Oxford Triangle home of noted designer and artist Kim Gordon has come up for lease at $14,500 a month or for sale at $4.8 million.
Gordon’s focus on outdoor living spaces is evidenced in the California contemporary, which boasts tree-topped entry courtyard, an al fresco dining area and swimming pool. Custom steel-framed windows and doors bring garden views inside.
Inside, the light and airy two-story has a living room with a fireplace, a glass-enclosed dining room and an office/den. Artistic fixtures top a broad island in the custom chef’s kitchen. The floors throughout the home are heated.
A lavish bathroom complete with a chromatherapy air bathtub and a steam shower highlights the master suite. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in all.
Gordon bought the property about five years ago, records show.
Justin Alexander and Mick Partridge of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing. Custom furnishings are not included in the sale or lease price but can be negotiated in the deal.
Gordon is the founder of Kim Gordon Designs, a Venice-based design and development firm specializing in custom homes tailored for open, functional living. She has carved out a following for her stylish touch, new media and an eye for the perfect accent piece.
Last year, one of Gordon’s projects in Santa Monica Canyon sold for $7.6 million. Her other designs in Venice have sold for upwards of $5 million.