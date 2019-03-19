‘Grey’s Anatomy’ showrunner Krista Vernoff lists her Los Feliz digs

As “Grey’s Anatomy” airs its 15th season, showrunner Krista Vernoff is opting for a scene change. Her Los Feliz home is on the market for $2.795 million, records show.
Landscaping and a stepping-stone walkway approach the teal-colored abode, which opens to 4,355 square feet of neutral-toned interiors.
In addition to an expansive indoor-outdoor living room, a series of sunny nooks populate the main level. There’s an office, formal dining room, window-lined lounge and eat-in kitchen with Caesarstone countertops.
Through French doors, the space expands to a covered deck with a dining area.
Sets of translucent sliding doors break up the master suite into different sections, including a bedroom, sitting area, closet and tile-splashed bedroom. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms in total, and a few of the guest bedrooms offer artsy walls of built-in shelving.
Solar panels top the roof, and a private balcony hangs off the master, which overlooks a backyard with a grill, outdoor shower, spa and fountain-fed pool.
Sydni Taylor of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
In addition to writing and executive producing “Grey’s Anatomy,” Vernoff holds credits on “Charmed,” “Law & Order” and “Shameless.”