NASCAR’s Kurt Busch races to sell North Carolina acreage

Racecar driver Kurt Busch is gearing up for a sale in North Carolina, listing 138 acres of undeveloped land for $7.626 million.
Should it sell for anything close to that, it’ll be a big payday for the NASCAR veteran. Records show the land last traded hands in 2003 for $635,000.
Found in Mooresville – a town roughly 30 miles outside Charlotte – the multi-parcel property consists of plains and wooded pastures.
It’s not his only slice of Mooresville. Last year, he listed his mansion on nearby Lake Norman for $3.95 million, the Charlotte Observer reported. Dubbed “Chateau de Busch,” the European-style estate spans 9,500 square feet with a grotto and two-level pier.
Busch, 40, has racked up 39 victories across three different NASCAR series during his two-decade career. The Las Vegas native won the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series in 2004, as well as the Daytona 500 in 2017.
Amber Schmolke and Kelly Myers of NextHome At The Lake hold the listing.