Malibu Colony Beach remains L.A.’s priciest neighborhood, report says

For the second straight year, Malibu Colony Beach is the most expensive neighborhood for real estate in the Los Angeles area.
The median home in the oceanfront community sold for a whopping $10.65 million in 2018, according to housing data from PropertyShark. That’s an 11% dip compared to last year, but still high enough to edge out the trio of Beverly Hills communities that ranked 2-4.
Beverly Hills Gateway, located above the Beverly Hills Flats, was second on the list and recorded the only other eight-figure median in L.A. County at $10.05 million — a 31% jump in median price year over year. Trousdale Estates ranked third at $8.535 million, and Beverly Hills Flats ranked fourth at $7.45 million.
Five other Malibu communities and one in Santa Monica round out the top 10: Malibu’s Serra Retreat at $5.475 million; Carbon Beach at $4 million; Santa Monica’s north of Montana Avenue area at $3.869 million; La Costa at $3.412 million; Broad Beach at $3.2 million; and Las Flores Beach at $3.137 million.
It’s no surprise that Malibu Colony Beach, a longtime magnet for celebrities and exorbitant price tags, tops the list. The gated community saw the former Mediterranean-style home of Brian Grazer sell in May for $25.395 million. A few months later, the wood-wrapped Colony cottage of late billionaire A. Jerrold Perenchio sold for $12.65 million.
Pamela Anderson of “Baywatch” fame also offered up her contemporary home in the community for lease at $40,000 per month in the fall. Other stars tied to the neighborhood include Ed Norton, Jim Carrey and Leonardo DiCaprio.
In terms of cities, L.A. County held the most spots in the top 50 at 16, followed by Malibu’s 14. Manhattan Beach had seven, Culver City and Beverly Hills each had 4, and Long Beach had two.
“The biggest and most basic takeaway is that prices are going up,” said Eliza Theiss, who authored the report for PropertyShark.
Only nine neighborhoods in the top 50 saw year-over-year median sale drops. The most dramatic decrease was Malibu’s Broad Beach, where sale prices dropped 28% compared to 2017.
Theiss, who analyzes data sets for each quarter throughout the year, said most of the top 10 spots had stabilized by the first half of the year, since that’s when many of the big transactions took place.
The data covers all residential transactions that closed between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 14, 2018.
Cities analyzed include Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Monica, Topanga, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Long Beach, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Culver City, Inglewood, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Lomita, Lawndale and Hawthorne.