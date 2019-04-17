‘Riverdale’ actress Marisol Nichols finds new scenery in Valley Village

Marisol Nichols, who stars as Hermoine Lodge on the CW series “Riverdale, has purchased a contemporary-style home in Valley Village for $1.775 million.
Originally built in the 1930s, the single-story ranch house was recently transformed into a polished contemporary. High ceilings, modern fixtures and wide-plank wood floors are among eye-catching details of note. Folding doors open to the backyard for indoor-outdoor living.
The 2,700-square-foot floor plan is largely devoted to open space consisting of a living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar. The master suite is outfitted with a walk-in closet and a custom bath for a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Outside, decking surrounds a swimming pool with a raised spa. A separate pool house with a bathroom sits nearby.
The property had been listed for $1.799 million at the time of the sale, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Andrew Dinsky of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Maryann O’Donnell, also with Keller Williams, represented Nichols in the deal.
Nichols, 45, made her film debut in 1997 in the comedy “Vegas Vacation.” Her other film roles include “Scream 2,” “Can’t Hardly Wait” and “Big Momma’s House 2.”
In addition to “Riverdale,” she has appeared on such TV shows as “The Gates,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “GCB.”