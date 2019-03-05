Basketball’s Mark Jackson aims to sell his home court in Calabasas

NBA player-turned-coach-turned-analyst Mark Jackson is calling it quits in Calabasas, listing his Mediterranean-style mansion for sale at $4.75 million.
Spanning a half-acre in guard-gated Mountain View Estates, the 1997 residence sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. Two sets of columns frame the entry, which opens to a voluminous, rotunda-style foyer with a sweeping staircase.
Highlights in the posh interior include a two-story living room, formal dining room, billiards room, movie theater and expansive family room with a corner fireplace under coffered ceilings. Elsewhere, the center-island kitchen expands to a rounded breakfast nook.
Five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms finish off the 10,500-square-foot floor plan. In the master suite bathroom, a stone spa tub lets in mountain views through a curved glass wall.
Upstairs, a balcony overlooks the landscaped backyard, which is anchored by a palm-topped pool and spa with a fountain.
Jackson spent 17 years as a point guard in the NBA and currently ranks fourth all-time in assists with 10,334. Following his playing days, Jackson spent three seasons as head coach of the Golden State Warriors. He currently serves as an analyst for ESPN.
He bought the place in 2007 for $4.7 million, public records show.
Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Dee Crawford of Keller Williams Beverly Hills hold the listing.