Mel B is swiping right for a match for her decked-out marital home

It’s another year and another price point for the marital home of Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown and her ex-husband, producer Stephen Belafonte. The Hollywood Hills West house has come back on the market at $5.9 million after having first listed two years ago for $8.995 million.
Spanning four stories, the contemporary-style home was built in 1928 and redesigned in 2016 into glitzy living space including Baccarat fixtures, 20-foot ceilings, a bar, a theater, a game room and a gym. Need we mention there’s a recording studio?
Custom and natural lighting brightens the 5,226 square feet of open-plan spaces. Balconies or patios extend off each level of the house.
The entire top floor of the house is taken up by the master suite and an adjoining sitting room. Bedrooms total four; bathrooms, six.
Adjoining the backyard swimming pool and spa are an outdoor dining area, a built-in barbecue, a beer tap, an ice maker and a flat-screen TV.
Brown, 43, gained fame in the 1990s as a member of the all-female group Spice Girls and later released the solo albums "Hot" and "L.A. State of Mind." She is a judge on "America's Got Talent: The Champions" and appears on “The Talk,” “Extra” and “Entertainment Tonight.” The Spice Girls plan a six-stop United Kingdom tour this summer.
Belafonte, 43, produced "Mel B: It's a Scary World" (2010) for television. His film work includes "The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call — New Orleans" (2009) and "Mutant Chronicles" (2008).
The couple, who divorced in 2017, bought the property in 2014 for $4.34 million.
Ben Belack and H. Blair Chang of the Agency and Lusine Nargizyan of Dilbeck Real Estate are the listing agents.