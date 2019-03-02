Mel Gibson seeks $14.5 million for remote Malibu estate

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson, who stars in the upcoming neo-noir crime thriller “Dragged Across Concrete,” has put his remote estate in Malibu on the market for $14.495 million.
The rustic estate, which was once owned by actors David Duchovny and Tea Leoni, is tucked away in a canyon on 5-plus acres, making it both private and secluded.
Clad in stonework, the two-story house features exposed wood beams, rich hardwood floors and massive fireplaces befitting a scene from “Braveheart,” the 1995 film for which Gibson won two Academy Awards. Wrought-iron chandeliers above the great room and den further the Old World ambiance.
The main house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and nearly 6,600 square feet of living space. A French-inspired kitchen has an island and picture windows with views extending as far as the ocean. Sets of French doors border the common rooms.
Located in a private wing, the master suite comprises two walk-in closets and a lavish bath with a clawfoot soaking tub. A private balcony sits off the master bedroom.
A blanket of eucalyptus trees and native plantings surround the property, which has two ocean-view swimming pools, a gym/pool house, a vine-wrapped dining pergola and grassy lawns. A two-bedroom guesthouse sits above the detached three-car garage.
Gibson bought the property from Duchovny and Leoni more than a decade ago for $11.5 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported. The 63-year-old has other holdings in Malibu.
Sandro Dazzan of the Agency and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Gibson has decades of film credits including the “Mad Max” and “Lethal Weapons” films, “Signs” (2002) and “The Patriot” (2000). He is reportedly directing “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,” an upcoming sequel to his 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ.”