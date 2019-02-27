Advertisement

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch | Hot Property

Feb 27, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Spanning 2,700 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley, the famed estate holds a 12,000-square-foot French Normandy-style mansion, three guesthouses, a movie theater, a train station and a four-acre lake with a waterfall.
(Jim Bartsch)
