In Montecito, a Mediterranean mansion full of secrets returns to market for $65 million

How many amenities can one fit into 20 acres? This polo and equestrian estate in Montecito, which just returned to market for $65 million, is trying to find out.
The ocean-view property floated for sale at the same price last year but found no takers, so the owner, Windsor Capital Group founder Patrick Nesbitt, sweetened the pot.
The businessman has added a helicopter hangar, as well as a hidden hexagonal wine cellar that the listing brokerage calls the largest in Santa Barbara. It can be reached only by a secret spiral staircase, which was refurbished since the last listing.
Structures across the double-gated estate combine for 43,000 square feet of lavish living spaces. There’s a Mediterranean-style mansion, a pair of two-bedroom guest suites, a pool house with a kitchen, a polo clubhouse, a 20-horse stable and a four-car garage.
Corinthian columns, crystal chandeliers, oversized drapes, custom moldings, marble floors and gold-trimmed coffered ceilings adorn the main residence, which features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a handful of grand formal rooms. In total, the estate has 11 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.
Indoor amenities include a speakeasy-style ballroom, a 20-seat movie theater, gym, salon, sports bar, spa, sauna, office and loggia. Arched doorways lead outside, where palm trees frame an infinity-edge swimming pool that stretches 128 feet.
The landscaped grounds also have a monarch butterfly habitat, duck pond, polo field, putting greens and a driving range. Up top, a rooftop pavilion with a hot tub takes in views of the ocean and mountains.
Shawn Elliott, Sabra Gandhi and Ivana Octaviani of Nest Seekers hold the listing.
In addition to founding Windsor Capital Group, Nesbitt has also served as executive director of the World Polo Championships.