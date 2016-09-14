Advertisement > Hot Property Real Estate Business Hot Property | Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Sep 14, 2016 | 3:25 PM The 1920s Spanish-style house in Hollywood Hills West was recently remodeled and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 3,600 square feet of space. (Linda Kasian Photography) Advertisement > Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Muhammad Ali's former Hancock Park home | Hot Property PHOTOS Hot Property | James Dearden Featured Photography PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 Jan 8, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya PHOTOS 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count