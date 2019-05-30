Nick Cannon sells longtime house near his hometown of San Diego

Actor and TV host Nick Cannon has wrapped up a home sale near his hometown of San Diego. Found a few miles south in Chula Vista, the two-story spot sold for $603,500.
That’s $182,500 more than he paid for it newly built in 2002, real estate records show.
At 2,173 square feet, the house is a far cry from the Hamptons-style mansion in Bel-Air he sold with his former wife, Mariah Carey, for $9 million four years ago. This one offers less extravagance, with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a handful of neutral-toned living spaces.
Carpet covers the living and dining area, and tile lines the center-island kitchen and family room. Through sliding glass doors, the space expands outside to a palm-topped yard with a concrete patio, lawn and mountain views.
The property is located in Otay Ranch, a planned community that borders the Otay Open Space Preserve.
Linda Hatchett of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Huda Diab of Realty Executives Dillon represented the buyer.
Cannon, 38, first starred in Nickelodeon’s sketch improv show “All That” from 1998 to 2000, and his subsequent screen credits include “Drumline” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” He also found success as a TV host, appearing on “Wild ’N Out,” “America’s Got Talent” and more recently, “The Masked Singer.”