In Eagle Rock, guitarist Nicky Panicci sells his dome with a view

This stylish dome perched in the hills of Eagle Rock might not be for everybody, but it definitely caught someone’s eye. The half-acre compound just sold for $2.262 million — or roughly $560,000 over the asking price.
The seller was guitarist Nicky Panicci, who restored the place with a one-of-a-kind decorating style. In addition to burl wood and Midcentury decor, the estate features custom record crates and a lava rock waterfall.
One of two structures on the property, the dome sits up on a hill, taking in panoramic views of the city and San Gabriel Mountains from a circular meditation deck. Arched ceilings and star-shaped windows fill the open floor plan, and a spiral staircase descends to a bedroom, bathroom and music room.
Across the property, the main house adds three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,038 square feet. There’s a living room under beamed ceilings, a family room with a brick wall and a remodeled galley-style kitchen.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a balcony. Down below, a guest bedroom enters through a custom wood door.
The palm-topped grounds offer a number of options, including three decks and a patio topped by hanging lights.
As a musician, Panicci is best known for playing guitar on Ben Harper’s 2003 album “Diamonds on the Inside.” No stranger to home renovations, he restored an A-frame in the Hollywood Hills nine years ago before putting it up for sale.
Bradley Holmes and Megan Wilson of Compass held the listing. Geri Berger of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.