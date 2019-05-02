Advertisement Hot Property Real Estate Business Olivia Newton-John's horse ranch | Hot Property May 02, 2019 | 12:00 AM Spanning 12 acres on the Santa Ynez River, the scenic estate has a four-bedroom home, two-bedroom guesthouse, swimming pool, cabana, barn and riding arena. (Village Properties) Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Kristin Davis' Brentwood home | Hot Property PHOTOS William E. Simon's Blair House condo | Hot Property Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya