Advertisement Hot Property Real Estate Business Owlwood | Hot Property Sep 19, 2018 | 5:48 PM The centerpiece of the 10-acre property is a 1930s Italian Revival-style mansion with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across 12,201 square feet. (Hilton & Hyland) Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Isaiah Thomas' Washington retreat | Hot Property PHOTOS Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's Los Feliz home | Hot Property Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya