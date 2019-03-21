A-ha guitarist Paul Waaktaar-Savoy takes on Venice with home purchase

Songwriter-musician Paul Waaktaar-Savoy, who gained fame in the 1980s and ‘90s as a member of the new wave band A-ha, and his wife, composer-songwriter Lauren Savoy, have bought a newly built home in Venice for $5.125 million.
The contemporary-style residence sits behind walls and gates near buzzing Abbott Kinney Boulevard. The nearly 11,000-square-foot lot includes a swimming pool and pool house — noteworthy amenities in the tightly packed beach town.
A vaulted-ceiling living room, a media room, an office, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are within about 5,900 square feet of living space. A wine vault sits behind glass in the dining room. In the kitchen, which has a broad island, pocketing glass doors open to the backyard.
A balcony sits off the master suite, which features one of the home’s three fireplaces.
Waaktaar-Savoy, 57, co-wrote scores of songs for A-ha, including the group’s 1984 hit “Take On Me.” The Norwegian band has released ten studio albums and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
He has also performed with his wife and drummer Frode Unneland as part of the band Savoy. Last year, the group released “See the Beauty in Your Drab Hometown,” its first album in more than a decade.
The property had been listed in February for $5.449 million, records show.
Mark Kitching of Compass was the listing agent. Robin Walpert of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Waaktaar-Savoy and Savoy.