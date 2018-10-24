Advertisement

A. Jerrold Perenchio's Chartwell estate in Bel-Air | Hot Property

Oct 24, 2018 | 12:00 AM
The Bel-Air estate, which features a 25,000-square-foot main house and Wallace Neff-designed guest house, was expanded to its current size of 10-plus acres during A. Jerrold Perenchio's ownership.
(Jim Bartsch)
