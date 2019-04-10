Phil Mickelson’s former beach house gets teed up for sale in La Jolla

On La Jolla’s Windansea Beach, a modern home once owned by three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson is up for grabs at $6.489 million.
That’s around $3.75 million more than Mickelson sold it for seven years ago, public records show.
A down-to-the-studs remodel explains the steep price hike, as the sleek waterfront estate now boasts Porcelanosa tile floors, backlit onyx walls and other contemporary finishes across 2,728 square feet of living space.
On the main level, an indoor-outdoor living room expands to a dining area and custom kitchen with granite countertops. An illuminated glass staircase leads to the top story, which holds most of the home’s four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Ocean-facing decks hang off both levels, and up top, a rooftop deck adds a grill. Down below, there’s a two-car garage in the front and a turf yard with trees in the back.
Sidnev Muldrow and Brian Lewis of Canter Brokerage hold the listing.
Mickelson, 48, boasts 44 PGA Tour wins, including five major victories: a PGA Tour championship in 2005, an Open Championship in 2013 and three Masters titles in 2004, 2006 and 2010. The left-handed golfer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012.
That same year, he sold a Tuscan-style compound in Rancho Santa Fe for $5.725 million.