Brentwood home owned by Priscilla Presley seeks $3.65 million

A Brentwood home owned by Priscilla Presley has come on the market for $3.65 million.
Presley purchased the ranch-style house in 1976, three years after she divorced rock ’n’ roll king Elvis Presley, for $170,000, real estate records show. Through the decades, the home has been used exclusively by a family member.
Set on a corner lot, the 1949-built single-story house has about 2,500 square feet of living space, a living room with a fireplace, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
French doors open to a concrete patio that surrounds a swimming pool. A covered dining patio sits off the kitchen area.
The home sits on more than a third of an acre with lawn and mature trees. There’s also a two-car garage and additional parking space for as many as five vehicles. The property is being sold as-is, according to a listing for the home.
Presley, who makes her home in another Westside pocket, was married to Elvis for about six years and previously served as the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. A former actress, she is known for her roles in “The Naked Gun” films and on the prime-time television soap opera “Dallas.”
Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.