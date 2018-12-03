PGA senior tour golfer Retief Goosen gives up his tee times in Orlando

PGA Tour Champions golfer Retief Goosen, who was struck by lightning on the links as a teenager, sparked some interest in his Orlando, Fla., home this year, selling for $1.5 million.
Appropriately, the 6,198-square-foot two-story sits on half an acre along the back nine of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Views take in nearby Buck Lake and the 15th fairway.
Built in 1993, the house features ceilings and arched windows. The living area, a center-island kitchen and a family room access outdoor space with a covered lanai and an open-air pool and spa.
There are two bedrooms on the first level and three on the second for a total of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Additional features include a bonus room , a balcony with a sun deck and a fully air conditioned three-car garage with — you guessed it — golf cart storage.
Goosen, 49, is a two-time U.S. Open champion. The South African golfer has designed several courses in his home country.
Tom Lewis IV of Lake Nona Realty was the listing agent. Maria Elena Perez represented the buyer.