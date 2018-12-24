Home with ties to the Fairbanks theatrical family sells in Hollywood Hills West

A Hollywood Hills West residence that Robert P. Fairbanks, brother of actor-filmmaker Douglas Fairbanks Sr. and former president of United Artists Studio Corp., once called home has sold for $2.788 million.
Robert Fairbanks, who supervised the construction of the United Artists and Fox Film Corp. studios, was living at the home when he died in his sleep in 1948, according to Los Angeles Times’ archives.
Originally designed by architects Arthur and Alfred Heneman and built in 1914, the gated two-story was later remodeled by Charles and Henry Greene to incorporate Arts and Crafts elements. New York designer William Sofield undertook restoration work during his ownership from 1997 to 2007.
Hand-painted art panels create visual interest in the vaulted-ceiling living room, which is anchored by a tile fireplace. The museum-quality home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms within more than 4,500 square feet of living space.
A secret passage links the home’s game room, wine room and gym to the swimming pool area. The guest house has been converted into a home theater.
The one-third-of-an-acre property also has two garden terraces and a koi pond.
Ron Holliman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Beatriz Martinez of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.